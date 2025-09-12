Two killed in crash near county line

VW independent staff/submitted information

BLUE CREEK TOWNSHIP – A Friday morning crash involving an SUV and a dump truck claimed both drivers.

It occurred at approximately 10 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 87 and the Van Wert-Paulding County Line Road (Township Road 12), in Paulding County. According to a report from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Cody M. Motycka, 33, of Van Wert, was traveling south on County Road 87. A 2024 Peterbilt dump truck driven by Kevin S. Halliwill, 53, of Scott was traveling west on the Van Wert-Paulding County Line Road (TR 12). Motycka failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by Halliwill’s vehicle. The dump truck rolled over and Halliwill, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.

Motycka and Halliwill were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, Paulding County Coroner’s Office, Van Wert County EMA, Scott EMS, Van Wert Fire Department, Hague’s Towing, and Gideon’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.