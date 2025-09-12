Woman hurt in Delphos wrong-way crash

VW independent staff/submitted information

DELPHOS — A Bryan woman suffered potential life-threatening injuries in a wrong-way accident on U.S. 30 in Delphos early Friday morning.

According to a report from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. Officers with the Delphos Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop with a vehicle on Fifth St. within the city limits, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued to U.S. 30, where it entered the highway in the wrong direction.

Taneesha S. Stuckey, 36, of Bryan, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of travel. She traveled in the wrong direction on U.S. 30 for almost a half mile before entering the grass median in an attempt to enter the eastbound lanes. When Stuckey entered the eastbound lanes, she was struck by an 2025 International semi-truck and trailer operated by Alex J. Chance, 50, of Ashland. Stuckey’s vehicle was pushed into the median and rolled over on its side. The semi-truck came to controlled final rest on the right berm of the eastbound lanes.

Stuckey was extricated by mechanical means and transported to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Hospital by Delphos EMS. Chance was treated on scene for reported minor injuries.

Stuckey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol and/or drugs have not been ruled out as a factor in the crash. Chance was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor on his part. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

Assisting troopers on scene were the Delphos Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Delphos Fire and EMS and Miller Performance Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.