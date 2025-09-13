Football Friday night…

Van Wert’s Xavier Kelly (11) runs away from the Celina defense during Friday night’s WBL game at Cougar Alumni Field at Eggerss Stadium. Unfortunately, after falling behind early, the Cougars lost the game in overtime 38-37. Meanwhile, Crestview’s Braxton Leeth ran for over 300 yards and seven touchdowns and the Knights beat Fort Loramie 55-38. Complete game stories can be found on the Sports page. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent