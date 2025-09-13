Leeth runs roughshod over Fort Loramie

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — The yards and touchdowns keep piling up for Braxton Leeth and so do the wins for Crestview.

Leeth rushed 24 times for 315 yards and tied his own school record with seven touchdowns and the Knights outscored Fort Loramie 55-38 in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams on Friday night. After four games, the 6-0, 185-pound senior running back has 91 carries for 1,046 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Knights (3-1, 1-0 NWC).

Braxton Leeth (2) took 24 handoffs from Huxley Grose and ran for 315 yards and seven touchdowns against Fort Loramie. Wyatt Richardson photo

“We played a tough, physical game for four quarters tonight,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “Everyone on the offense did a tremendous job blocking and Braxton was able to take advantage of that.”

Leeth found the end zone twice in the first quarter – a 42-yard touchdown run and a 50-yard scoring sprint. Sandwiched in between those, Fort Loramie’s Tanner Heckman tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Eilerman and the two point conversion was good.

Crestview led 13-7 entering the second quarter, but Heckman connected with Ray Hoying on a 35-yard touchdown pass and after a failed two-point conversion attempt, the visiting Redskins (0-4, 0-1 NWC) led 14-13. That changed when Leeth went in from 42 yards out and added the two point conversion, but Hoying answered with a 4-yard run of his own and a two-point conversion gave Fort Loramie a 22-21 lead. Undaunted, Crestview regained the lead, 28-22, on a 36-yard touchdown run by Hayden Perrott.

Leading by six to start the second half, Crestview owned the third quarter. Leeth found the end zone three more times, from 46, 4 and 10 yards, boosting the lead to 48-30. Fort Loramie’s only score of the quarter came on a 6-yard run by Hoying, who finished with 21 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Leeth’s seventh and final touchdown run of the game was a 5-yarder in the fourth quarter. The Knights outgained the Redskins 411-358, which included Huxley Grose going 7-of-11 passing for 67 yards, including four completions to Jacoby Gallimore for 46 yards. By comparison, Heckman completed 8-of-17 passes for 114 yards, with four going to Eilerman for 62 yards and a touchdown.

“Our defense did a great job limiting their big play ability,” Harting said. “Fort Loramie made some big plays but we responded each time.”

Crestview will travel to Allen East on Friday. The Mustangs (1-3, 0-1 NWC) have lost three straight, including 36-6 to No.2 Lima Central Catholic Friday night.

“We can’t wait to get back to practice and start preparing for Allen East,” Harting said.

Scoring summary

First quarter

10:43 CK – Braxton Leeth 42-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

7:42 FL – Tanner Heckman 32-yard pass to Tanner Eilerman (Ray Hoying run)

6:46 CK Braxton Leeth 50-yard run (kick failed)

Second quarter

7:09 FL – Tanner Heckman 35-yard pass to Ray Hoying (two point conversion failed)

4:57 CK – Braxton Leeth 42-yard run (Braxton Leeth run)

0:60 FL– Ray Hoying 4-yard run (Ray Hoying run)

0:15 C – Hayden Perrott 37-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Third quarter

10:43 CK – Braxton Leeth 46-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

8:43 FL – Ray Hoying 6-yard run (Tanner Heckman to Tanner Eilerman pass)

5:57 CK – Braxton Leeth 4-yard run (two point conversion failed)

5:33 CK – Braxton Leeth 10-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Fourth quarter

11:05 CK – Braxton Leeth 5-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

1:34 FL – Zander Grillot 1-yard run (Zander Grillot run)