National Guard to stay in D.C. longer

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced this week that he has agreed to a request made by the Secretary of the Army through National Guard Bureau that the Ohio National Guard continue supporting the District of Columbia National Guard until November 30.

While some of the Ohio National Guard members will be rotated, Ohio will continue to provide 150 military police to carry out presence patrols. None of these military police members are currently serving as law enforcement officers in the state of Ohio.