Medical providers happy to return home

VW independent staff/submitted information

For three OhioHealth providers, “home” is more than just where the heart is. It’s where they’ve chosen to practice, to build relationships, and to make a lasting difference.

From family farms to Friday night football games, from small-town classrooms to volunteer fire departments, these healthcare professionals grew up immersed in the rhythms of rural life. Now, as nurse practitioners and a physician, they’re using their skills to care for the people and places that shaped them.

Full-Circle Care: Cody J. Klinker, MD

Shown from left to right are Cody Klinker, MD, Niki Hershey, APRN-CNP, and Jaci Allmandinger, APRN-CNP. Photo submitted

Dr. Cody Klinker’s ties to Van Wert County run deep. As a Crestview High School graduate, he participated in everything from sports to show choir. But it was a family health crisis, his father’s stroke, that cemented his decision to go into medicine.

“I knew from the beginning I wanted to be a family physician,” Dr. Klinker said. “The patient-centered and family-oriented approach allows me to treat people across all ages and life stages, while also being a presence in the community.”

Klinker now practices at OhioHealth locations in both Van Wert and Rockford, with clinical interests ranging from pediatric care to sports medicine. He also serves as the team physician for Crestview Local Schools.

“Here in Van Wert, we definitely have the ‘treat you like a friend’ mentality,” Dr. Klinker said. “This is where I always wanted to practice.”

Lifelong Ties: Niki Hershey, APRN-CNP

Born at Van Wert Hospital, raised in Delphos, and now living in Fort Jennings, Niki Hershey’s first exposure to healthcare came through her father, a nursing home maintenance director. Spending time there after school inspired her to care for others, especially the elderly.

“I started my healthcare career right out of high school,” Hershey said. “From a state tested nursing aid, to registered nurse, to nurse practitioner, I’ve been committed to helping patients meet their goals and feel heard.”

Hershey returned to Van Wert Hospital as a graduate student for clinical experience. She spent time with Shane Gerber, NP, who remains a familiar face at the hospital.

Hershey is a family medicine nurse practitioner at OhioHealth Van Wert Primary Care North and also serves as co-medical director at a local nursing home. She believes local providers bring essential insight to rural care.

“To serve your population, you have to be part of the culture yourself,” she said. “It helps you understand health patterns, identify needs, and offer solutions that the community will embrace.”

Rooted in Community: Jaci Allmandinger, APRN-CNP

Growing up in Monroeville, Indiana, just across the Ohio border, Jaci Allmandinger always knew she preferred small-town life. Whether she was riding horses, playing basketball, or helping in her mom’s beauty shop, she valued close-knit community connections.

Her path to becoming a family nurse practitioner began with roles as a certified nursing assistant, emergency medical technician (EMT) and nurse, each one deepening her desire to care for others.

Today, she calls Ohio City home and practices at OhioHealth Physician Group in Rockford, serving patients of all ages.

“Being familiar with the area makes a real difference in how I care for my patients,” Allmandinger explained. “It’s not just about treating symptoms, it’s about understanding the daily realities people face and offering care that truly fits their lives.”

For her, returning home means caring for neighbors she sees not only in the exam room, but also at school events, the grocery store, and down the street.

“It’s meaningful work that I’m proud to do every day.”

Investing in the Rural Pipeline

All three providers agree: building a strong pipeline of healthcare professionals in rural areas is vital for the future. They see the need to mentor students, create local training opportunities, and show that meaningful, impactful careers are possible right where they grew up.

“When there aren’t enough providers, patients wait longer, travel farther, or go without care,” Allmandinger said. “Investing in the pipeline isn’t just about filling positions—it’s about creating sustainable, community-centered healthcare.”

For Dr. Klinker, the mission is clear.

“It’s about ensuring access to high-quality care and creating a system that will sustain and serve rural populations for generations to come,” he said.

For Hershey, it’s also personal.

“Reaching out to local students can validate their interest in healthcare and show them they’ll be valued here at home,” she stated.

From Monroeville to Van Wert to Delphos, these three providers are proof that sometimes the best way to move forward is to come back – bringing new skills, fresh perspectives, and a deep commitment to the communities that raised them.