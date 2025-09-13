Update: only one of Thursday’s break-ins was successful

Lt. Rob Black (left) talks to members of the VWPD’s processing team after Thursday’s break-in at Westwood Behavioral Health. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

While the intruders who broke into three pharmacies early Thursday morning, including one in Van Wert, remain at-large, there is some new information, including the fact that only one of the three break-ins was successful.

The males, all dressed in black, apparantly targeted the Genoa walk-up pharmacy at Westwood Behavorial Center on Westwood Drive. They forced in the front door to the facility at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday, which triggered an alarm to the Van Wert Police Department. They entered the pharmacy area, however, they didn’t actually steal anything.

“Due to the little time spent in the establishment, nothing was taken from the pharmacy,” Lt. Rob Black stated.

Black also said during crime scene processing, investigators were able to recover tool marks, shoe impressions, and video evidence.

The local pharmacy was the third one entered by the intruders. A dispatcher for the Hicksville Police Department confirmed late Thursday morning that a break-in occurred at Hicksville Pharmacy and Home at 5:20 a.m. According to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, the suspects were in the store for less than five minutes and were able to steal an unknown amount of narcotics from the pharmacy area, plus a small amount of cash from the register. They then made their way to Paulding.

Paulding Police Chief Regina Weidenhamer confirmed that a break-in occurred at Oukley’s Pharmacy-Paulding a short time after the Hicksville robbery, at 5:46 a.m., but the suspects left the store with nothing, before heading to Van Wert.

Investigators with all three law enforcement agencies believe it was the same trio in each break-in, and Black said the three agencies have compared notes.

“Paulding alerted the Van Wert PD about a pharmacy break in in both Hicksville and Paulding,” he said. “All agencies shared information, and video evidence to determine the same individuals are the suspects in all three break ins. Due to the video evidence recovered it appears to be a dark blue Toyota Camry.”

Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle said If anyone has any information about this crime, call the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP, or the Paulding or Hicksville police departments.