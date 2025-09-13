Walk set for Sunday at Fountain Park

VW independent staff

A reminder that the PLC Health Clinic will hold its 25th annual Walk for Life this Sunday at Franklin Park in Van Wert. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the 2-mile walk around the park starting at 2 p.m.

The clinic needs to raise $56,000 to continue its free services which include pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasound, educational classes and material support. Anyone who is pregnant or has a child under the age of two can use those services. The clinic also provides free STI/STD testing for both men and women. PLC’s newest addition is the Langdyn House, which is a maternity home.