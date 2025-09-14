Author talks to L’view students

VW independent staff/submitted information

Students at Lincolnview Elementary were recently treated to a creative and inspiring visit from children’s book author and illustrator Jonathan Miller, whose imaginative stories and unique artistic techniques captivated students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Jonathan Miller

Miller, best known for his playful books featuring an adventurous wiener dog named Sammy, shared his storytelling journey and signature paper layering technique, which gives his artwork a vibrant, three-dimensional look. His visit was coordinated by art teacher Melissa Stork, who saw the event as a way to connect literacy and visual arts.

Throughout the day, Miller presented to each grade level, read from his books and answered questions from students and teachers. Students learned how a simple idea can grow into a full story and how everyday materials can be transformed into expressive artwork.

“Students were interested by how he builds illustrations layer by layer,” Stork said. “Several classes used the same technique to create artwork spelling out their names. They learned that it takes a lot of time and attention to make the details in his work.”

“I loved how Sammy could talk and that he went to space,” said Ayelyn, a third grader at the school. “It was amazing to see how he made pictures with paper. I want to make a book about a dog now!”

The visit was part of Lincolnview’s ongoing effort to promote literacy, creativity, and career exploration in the arts. To learn more about Jonathan Miller and his books, visit www.sammydog.com.