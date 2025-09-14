Cast announced for upcoming show

Off Stage Productions Inc. has announced the cast and crew for “The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant” by Leslie Kimbell. Director Mary Blanche Hengstler has put together a cast of nine actors, eight of whom have been in previous Off Stage shows, and one making her first appearance on a community theatre stage. The cast is as follows:

Cast members are shown above. Front row (left to right): Mary Blanche Hengstler (Director), Jennifer Rigdon, Lisa Eichler, and Karen Stoker, Back row : Matt Krol, Joelle May, Stephanie Wagner and Ed Eichler. Not pictured: Michelle Foster, Amy McConn. Photo submitted

Beatrice Shelton: Stephanie Wagner

Eaddy Mae Clayton: Karen Stoker

Imogene Smith: Michelle Foster

Maude Jenkins: Jennifer Rigdon

Sam Smith: Ed Eichler

Lurleen Dupree: Amy McConn

Clovis Crown: Matt Krol

Martha Parcell: Joelle May

Hazel Dillard: Lisa Eichler

Director: Mary Blanche Hengstler

Costumer: Julie Lang

Synopsis: The show is a sequel to “Four Old Broads” featuring the same characters with some wacky new friends. Against her better judgement, Lurleen Dupree is throwing the seventh annual Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant. Martha Parcell is certain that it is finally her year to win. But Beatrice, Imogene and Eaddy have other plans. Throw in a tambourine-playing squirrel, dueling Elvises, and an unfortunate spray-tanning incident… and you’re in for a knee-slapping, side-splitting night of light theatre.

Location: All shows will be in the Commons at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin Street in Van Wert. Enter Door 14 off the back parking lot where plenty of parking spaces are available.

Reservations: Reservations for members will open on Monday, September 29, and Wednesday, October 1 for members of the general public. Call the box office number 419.605.6708 on or after these days to reserve your tables and seats. Box office hours are 12-6 p.m.Monday-Saturday, no Sunday calls, please. All shows require reservations.

Friday shows are “Popcorn Nights” with a $16 admission charge that includes free popcorn with the show. Saturday evening and Sunday matinee shows are Dinner Theatre, with $30 admission that includes a three-course catered meal, coffee and of course, the show.

Show dates are October 17-19, and 24-26. Friday doors open at 7 p.m., with the show at 7:30 p.m.. Saturday doors open at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show 7:30 p.m.. Sunday doors will open at 12:30 p.m., with dinner 1 at p.m. and the show at 2 p.m.