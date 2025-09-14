Monday Mailbag: WBL, OSU and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about two points or no two points, the WBL football race and Ohio State.

Q: Did Van Wert consider going for the two point conversion after scoring late against Celina? Name withheld upon request

A: When I talked to head coach Keith Recker after the game he said yes, they considered it.

“Obviously we weren’t stopping Celina very well but after getting that turnover late and going down and getting the score we felt like we had momentum and we felt pretty good going into overtime,” he said.

It’s a tough call to make. Obviously, if you go for two and make it you look like a genius. If you try and fail, people ask why didn’t go for the tie and overtime. If you kick and go to overtime, people ask why you didn’t go for two and the win. In the end, the coaches made the call they thought was right for the team. Personally, I’m impressed with the way the Cougars put themselves in a position to win or play for overtime. They fought to get back in it, got the break they desperately needed and took advantage of it to get to that point of decision time.

Q: What in the world is going on the WBL this year? Wapakoneta is obviously the best team but after that it seems like a big jumbled mess. Name withheld upon request

This is pretty much what I thought might happen. In my mind, Wapakoneta is regarded as the top team and rightfully so. After that, it does indeed become a jumbled mess.

I’m a little surprised (but not shocked) that Shawnee is currently 3-1 (3-0 WBL). The Indians were considered a wild card coming into the season and they’re coming off a win over Bath, who got off to a 3-0 start. St. Marys started slow but now appears to be rolling and the Roughriders will face Wapak this Friday. Van Wert and Defiance each got off to a 2-0 start but have since dropped two straight and Elida is 2-2. I expect this craziness to continue for the remainder of the season.

Q: I saw a score from Friday night, Columbus Bishop Watterson 81 Tiffin Columbian 7. How can a team score 81 points with a continuous clock? Name withheld upon request

A: I saw that score as well and I was surprised. Bishop Watterson is the defending Division III state champion and obviously is very good again this year. I did some checking and it was 53-7 at halftime, and the Eagles scored on each of their four possessions in the second half. I guess if they popped a long touchdown run or two, it makes more sense, but a score like that with a running clock is a rarity these days.

Q: What are your thoughts on Ohio State so far? Something doesn’t seem right offensively. Is it just me or do others agree? Name withheld upon request

A: You’re not alone. The Texas game was tough to read. The Longhorns have a very talented defense but their offense leaves a lot to be desired. In some ways, Ohio State’s win over Texas looks less impressive now than it did the day after. Grambling State and Ohio University were simply overmatched by the Buckeyes, although the Bobcats hung in there for as long as they could. At times on Saturday, Julian Sayin missed open receivers, but it’s fair to say he’s still learning on the job. Running back Bo Jackson really impressed after getting in. The defense is elite. Maybe as Buckeye fans, we’re spoiled by last year’s offense.

I do think Ohio State will be fine this year. They have some tough challenges ahead, starting with a September 27 game at Washington.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.