On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this Friday’s high school football broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. The games will mark the halfway point of the regular season. Both games will air live.

WKSD will feature a Green Meadows Conference matchup from Defiance County as the Hicksville Aces (1-3) host the Antwerp Archers (1-3). On WERT, the Defiance Bulldogs (2-2) will entertain the Van Wert Cougars (2-2).

Ohio State has a bye weekend. The Buckeyes will return to action at the University of Washington on Saturday, September 27. The time has not yet been announced.