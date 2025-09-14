State releases Safeguard Ohio system

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Homeland Security (OHS) has announced the launch of a new suspicious activity reporting system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to gather actionable information on potential threats of violence.

Developed by OHS and its private partner Vigiliti, the Safeguard Ohio app uses AI to encourage users to provide as much information as possible to help law enforcement investigate suspicious activity. The new app allows users to upload video, audio, and photos of an incident while giving individuals the option to remain anonymous.

The submitted information is reported in real-time to the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, which is staffed 24/7. Analysts immediately review information and notify the proper local, state, or federal law enforcement agencies accordingly.

The new Safeguard Ohio replaces OHS’s current online reporting method that requires individuals to fill out a form.

“Events that threaten the safety of Ohioans can be hard to predict, but they can be prevented with help from timely, detailed tips from the public,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “This new app simplifies the process to get information to law enforcement quickly and conveniently.”

Users can select from eight categories to report a tip, including drug-related activity, human trafficking, terrorism, school threats, and crimes against children.

“One of the best attributes of this new system is the ability to upload video and photos,” said Andy Wilson, Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, which houses OHS. “More and more people these days – especially our younger generation – don’t like to talk on the phone. This new reporting method will result in more detailed information being shared with the authorities. That’s exactly what we want. Better information leads to better investigations.”

Safeguard Ohio is not a substitute for calling 9-1-1 and should not be used during an emergency, however the app’s AI can identify situations requiring an urgent response and will prompt individuals to call 9-1-1.

“The AI infused prompts are essential components of this new system,” Mark Porter, OHS Executive Director said. “We will get the high-quality intelligence we need to act on a tip through this new system. The AI is trained to keep asking questions until the person reporting says they have no more information about the incident.”

Safeguard Ohio is the first criminal justice tip-reporting app in the country to use AI in this manner.

Those completing a suspicious activity report via Safeguard Ohio will receive a unique QR code specific to that incident that will allow them to add follow-up information to the report after its initial submission. Safeguard Ohio can take reports in 10 different languages besides English: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Haitian, Hindi, Nepalese, Somali, Spanish, and Yiddish.

To access video that shows how to enter information in the new system, click here.