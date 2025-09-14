Sunday blaze damages downtown Van Wert building

Firefighters from Van Wert, Ohio City and Convoy were at the scene an early Sunday morning blaze in downtown Van Wert. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Two people were able to safely escape from an early Sunday morning fire in downtown Van Wert, but the structure itself sustained significant damage.

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to 113 W. Main St. at 6:23 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw smoke coming from the building, but no visible flames.

According to Captain Craig King, one person inside escaped through a back door, while the other jumped from a second floor window and was caught by a Van Wert police officer.

It took approximately 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, but King said the first floor sustained heavy fire and water damage, while the second floor incurred heavy smoke damage. He also said two neighboring structures sustained some smoke damage. Those buildings were unoccupied.

Multiple aid was provided by Convoy and Ohio City and King said Middle Point and Scott fire departments were paged to the scene but were told to stand down before they arrived at the scene. In addition to the Van Wert Police Department and the two village fire departments, Van Wert County CERT assisted at the scene. A portion of W. Main St. was closed until approximately 11:45 a.m., when the Van Wert Fire Department cleared the scene.

King said it appeared the fire began in a back room, but the cause is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. An investigator arrived at the scene late this morning, but information was not immediately available.