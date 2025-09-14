Weekend recap: cross country, volleyball

VW independent sports

Cross country

Knights run in Auglaize County

The Crestview boys finished second and the girls fourth at the Minster Classic at Four Seasons Park on Saturday.

Derek Young finished third overall with a time of 16:37, followed by Lincoln Smith in fifth at 16:54, Kale Vining in sixth at 16:57, Andy Heth in 14th at 17:54, Caleb Thomas in 15th at 17:54, Hudson Perrott in 18th at 18:20, and Jake Heth in 23rd at 18:48.

Emily Heth led the Lady Knights finished as the runner-up with a time of 20:35. She was followed by Anna Gardner, who placed 18th with a time of 23:05; Kenzie Harting in 30th at 24:20, Ava Motycka in 45th at 28:14, Marlee Temple in 47th at 29:24, Chloe Miller in 52nd at 33:41, and Emiley Paseka in 54th at 39:13.

Volleyball

Shawnee 3 Lincolnview 0

Shawnee handed Lincolnview its second loss of the season, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 on Saturday.

Makynlee Dickinson and Beth Hughes each had 10 digs, while Dickinson led the Lancers with 21 assists. Brooklyn Byrne finished with eight kills and two aces.

Lincolnview (8-2) has a busy week ahead, hosting No. 2 Parkway tonight, at Crestview tomorrow, at Spencerville Thursday and home to Paulding on Saturday.