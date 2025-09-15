Anne Louise Bowen

Anne Louise Bowen, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at Van Wert Manor on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the age of 83.

She was born on February 20, 1942, in Decatur, Indiana, and lived her formative years with her family in Wren, building a life filled with love, community, and service.

Anne was a proud graduate of the last graduating class of Wren High School in 1960 and earned her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University. She taught for one year at Crestview High School and fulfilled her professional career by working at Van Wert County Hospital until retirement. She was a member of the former St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and most recently attended Convoy Methodist Church where she participated in the church choir, the women’s group, and taught adult Sunday school. Anne was an avid supporter of all things Crestview and was so proud of her son and his career at the school. She was a committed member of her community as a member of the Convoy Research Club, a former officer for the Wren Ballpark Association, and a former officer of the Van Wert/Paulding OSU Alumni Club. Anne also enthusiastically enjoyed teaching GED classes through the Vantage Adult Education program.

Above all, Anne cherished her role as a grandmother to Mallory (Preston) Zaleski and Sydney (Logen) Neidhardt. She found immense joy in attending and supporting their various activities, sharing memorable moments with them throughout the years.

During the last two years of her life, Anne enjoyed her residency at Van Wert Manor. She was made to feel at home and enjoyed making connections with residents and staff alike.

Anne is survived by her son, David (Pam) Bowen of Convoy and her treasured grandchildren, Mallory and Sydney.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Edna (Kiracofe) Bowen; her brothers and their spouses, Charles and Joanne Bowen and Glen and Connie Bowen; and special cousin Carl J. McClure and his wife, Rosie McClure.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Bill Thomas, officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, and one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be directed to the Crestview Knight Pride club or Van Wert Manor activity fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.