Antonia Alvarez, 81, bid farewell to this world and was reunited with her loving husband in heaven on September 13th, 2025.

She was born on March 13th, 1944 to Jose and Antonia Torrez in Ropesville, Texas. She married her husband, John, on March 23, 1962. Together they welcomed two children, Lisa Alvarez and Amy (Adam) Ellis. They were lovingly called Mamaw and Papaw by their grandchildren Juan, Mack, and Faith Johnson, Hope (Frankie) Escobedo, Arianna, Alysah, Alexah, and Zander Thompson, Zerick and Zerin Shields. Furthermore, all because these two fell in love, they were blessed with great-grandchildren: Colson, Gabriella, Ellianna, Isabella, Nyah, Nico, Adyson, Hayden, Adalynn, Mateo, Maverick, Kalea, Marianna, Christopher and Charlie.

In her early 20s, after hearing a soul changing message from Billy Graham, she began her walk of faith. From there on out, Toni made it her mission, to spread the word of God to everyone she met. Due to her unrelenting faith and her hunger to lead others to the Lord, she was reunited with her sisters and brothers, Elida, Hilberto, Simona, Jesse, Alicia, Juan, Ernesto, Jose, and Esther.

She leaves behind her two sisters, Elma and Janie, who share the same faith that they will one day be together again. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and in-laws whom she loved dearly.

Toni was ambitious in all areas of her life. Despite only having a third grade education, she went on to pursue her lifelong dream of cooking up delicious food for others. She started small in what would be a 48-year venture at the Van Wert county fair with a 4-walled stand her husband built for her with love. Toni and John went on to open their own restaurant, El Jalapeño, which became a local staple famous for their homemade chips and Tex Mex cuisine.

Toni will be deeply missed and will forever be remembered for her unwavering faith, fearless way of telling it how it is, diligent hard work, and the fierce love she had for her family. Well done, good and faithful servant.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 18, at Calvary Evangelical Church, in Van Wert with Rev. W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 17, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all of the healthcare professionals who provided Toni with the utmost comfort and care.

