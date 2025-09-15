Betty J. Uncapher

Betty J. Uncapher, a beloved mother, grandmother and cherished member of the Van Wert community, passed away on Monday, September 15, 2025, at the age of 93.

Born on March 3, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, Betty lived a life full of love and dedication to her family and community. On August 9, 1952, she married Norman E. Uncapher.

Betty was an avid fisherman, finding joy in the tranquil embrace of nature. She was also a talented cook, particularly renowned for her delicious pies that brought comfort and joy to those she loved. Above all, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, creating lasting memories with her children and grandchildren.

She retired from Aeroquip in Van Wert after many years of dedicated service, having previously worked at Van Wert Manufacturing. Her commitment to her community extended beyond her professional life. She volunteered with the swim program for the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities, demonstrating her compassion and dedication to helping others. She attended Calvary Church in Van Wert.

She is survived by her loving children, Michael (Cynthia) Uncapher of Van Wert, Cathy (James) Sowers of Van Wert, David (Dian) Uncapher of Lima and James (Lisa Agler) Uncapher of Van Wert; her cherished grandchildren, Ryan (Luci) Uncapher, Nicole (Nathan) Hillery, Jaclyn (Bill) Evans, Steven Sowers, Zachary (Sarah) Uncapher, Lucas (Amanda) Uncapher, Tessa (Greg) Boyles, Canon (Austin) Wray and Ben Uncapher, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Harriet Wilson; her husband, Norman E. Uncapher; a sister, Amy Durffee, and a grandchild, Jordan Uncapher.

Funeral services for Betty J. Uncapher will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Prior to the service, there will be a visitation beginning at 2 p.m., allowing family and friends to gather and share their memories of her remarkable life.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert YWCA Building Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.