Cody Matthew Motycka, 33, of Van Wert passed away Friday morning, September 12, 2025, as a result of a two vehicle accident on the Van Wert-Paulding County line.

Cody was born on November 9, 1991, in Van Wert the son of Nichole Ann Galyk of Van Wert and Matthew Charles (Nicole) Motycka of Willshire. On January 14, 2025, he married the former Mandi Marie Fisher, who also survives in Van Wert.

Cody Motycka

Other family members are his three children, Brantley and Emmelee Motycka and their mother Brittany Motycka, Neil Fisher; paternal grandparents, Philip and Rachel Motycka of Convoy; maternal grandparents, David (Linda) Galyk of Ottoville and Patricia Galyk of Lima, and a stepbrother, Trey (Shannon Greene) Likes of Decatur, Indiana.

Cody was a 2010 graduate of Parkway High School and a member of LifeHouse Church, Van Wert. He was an wonderful husband and an amazing dad, enjoying playing videos games with his children. He loved Ohio State football and was fanatic about Star Wars movies. He also enjoyed playing golf with his grandpa Dave.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be calling hours from 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: to his family.

