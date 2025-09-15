Crestview BOE hears an update on possible upgrades

Superintendent Matt Dube (right) talks about athletic facilities upgrades while board president Brad Perrott listens to the information. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Potential upgrades to Crestview’s athletics facilities were outlined during Monday’s brief meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education.

Superintendent Matt Dube noted the outdoor portion of the upgrades encompass moving the stadium and relocating it to a north-south arrangement, as well as moving the baseball diamond and updating the junior varsity fields and the varsity softball field. He also said the proposed project includes updating the concession stand/locker room structure at the stadium.

He also gave a brief rundown of the indoor portion of the pending improvement project, which includes the high school gym.

“The indoor project will include new bleachers and a new (gym) floor,” he explained.

He added upgrades are in the works for the locker room, including better airflow, converting the nearby small concession stand into storage space, and reconfiguring the larger concession stand. Dube also mentioned improvements to the training room just off the gym. The goal, he said, is to not interrupt the academic school day while improvements are being made.

“The belief is we could do the gym portion of the construction during the summer months,” Dube stated.

No action was taken on the project, but the board appears to be a step closer to giving final approval. Board members are also waiting on a final price tag before moving forward.

Several agenda items were given approval during Monday’s 16-minute meeting, including:

A 161-day contract with Jill Unverferth as a speech language pathologist.

Drew Mosier as a volunteer with the middle school/high school instrumental music program.

FFA trips to London, Ohio and Indianapolis on September 16 and October 28-31 with Erika Gibson.

A memorandum of understanding with the Crestview Employees Association regarding Latchkey.

The board also accepted the resignation of Jason Cross as a seventh grade class trip advisor, effective immediately.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, October 13, in the multipurpose room.