Dennis Lee Doster, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at Van Crest Nursing Home in Payne, Ohio.

Dennis was born on November 3, 1935, to Foster “Hank” Doster and Gladys Stair, both of whom preceded him in death. On August 13, 1955, he married Helen Kay Tinlin, who survives him.

Dennis Doster

Dennis graduated from Blue Creek High School in 1955, where he excelled as an athlete. After graduation, he began working at Lafarge, where he dedicated 46 years of service until his retirement.

Dennis had a deep love for sports. He was an avid fan of Ohio State, the Chicago Bears, and the Chicago White Sox, but his greatest joy came from watching the teams his children and grandchildren played on. Throughout his life, Dennis also enjoyed listening to country music, traveling with his brother-in-law and sister, and making occasional trips to the casino.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his four children, Jean (George) Porter of Paulding, Kim Pitser of Antwerp, Denny (Kim) Doster of Paulding, and Dawn (Joey) Meza of Mary Ester, Florida; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Shane) Sidle, Eric (Jessica) Armstrong, Ashley (Bill) Kindle, Melissa Scott, Logan (Danielle) Doster, Cameron Doster, Sean, Jared, and Brandon Meza, and 10 great-grandchildren: Jacob Sidle, Delaney and Devin Scott, Dylan, Corbyn, and Elizabeth Armstrong, Liam and Charlotte Kindle, Chloe and Jackson Doster. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Williamson.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Gary Allen; and his siblings: Ronald “Joey” Doster, Bill Doster, Dema Saxton, and Phyllis Jean Doster.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 20, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Ryan Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Hedges Cemetery, Jackson Township.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Dennis’ memory to Vancrest of Payne Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com