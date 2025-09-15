Humane Society Bag Bingo to return

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society’s popular Bag Bingo fundraiser will return on Saturday, October 11, at the Van Wert County Jr. Fair Building. The doors will open at 9 a.m. and the first game will begin at 10 a.m.

The event features 20 games of bingo, exciting raffles, including a lottery tree packed with more than 70 lottery tickets, and concessions. Attendees will play for 20 themed bags, including a Cat Bag, Dog Bag, Travel Bag, Christmas Bag, South of the Border Bag, Coffee Bag, and Book Lovers Bag, plus many more, each filled with curated prizes. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, with extra bingo sheets available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at the Humane Society shelter, 550 Fox Road, or directly from any board member.

The Humane Society’s Bag Bingo event was a big hit last year and is expected to be again this year. Photos submitted

Beyond a fun morning of games and community, Bag Bingo provides critical funding for the Humane Society’s life-saving programs. As a no-kill shelter, the Van Wert County Humane Society spares no expense to ensure every animal receives comprehensive medical care before adoption. Funds raised help cover a variety of events and expenses.

“Events like Bag Bingo make a tremendous difference for the pets and people of Van Wert County,” said Kirsten Barnhart, Board Secretary. “Every ticket purchased helps us provide essential medical treatment, offer affordable microchipping and spay/neuter clinics, and ensure every dog and cat is fully vetted before finding a loving home. We’re excited to welcome the community back for a day of fun that directly supports the animals who depend on us.”

The Van Wert County Humane Society invites animal lovers, bingo enthusiasts, and community members alike to join in the fun and help raise vital funds for dogs and cats in need.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the shelter at 550 Fox Road, Van Wert, or contact a board member.