Joyce E. Baer

Joyce E. Baer, 90, passed away on the evening of Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Vancrest of Van Wert surrounded by her loving family.

Joyce was born on October 31, 1934, in Dayton, to Joseph and Myrtle (Cotterman) Strick, both of whom are deceased. On October 8, 1955, she married Paul H. Baer who also preceded her in death on June 17, 2006.

Joyce is survived by her children, Gary (Betty) Baer of Delphos, Sue (Steven) Bigham of Van Wert and Sandra (Bruce) Klinger of Convoy; one sister, Glenna Strick of Dayton, and three grandchildren, Faith Baer, Dr. Sarah Klinger and Samantha Klinger.

Joyce was preceded in death by two sisters, Carmen Hoffman and Ruth Huff, and a brother, Julius Strick.

Joyce graduated from Van Wert High School in 1953. She worked at Van Wert Times-Bulletin for 24 ½ years and attended Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert. Before her husband’s passing, Joyce enjoyed camping with her family in their travel trailer. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling. Joyce also liked going to the Council on Aging in Van Wert and taking their Zumba classes.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 20, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. There will be calling hours from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert or the Van Wert Council on Aging.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.