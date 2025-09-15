OSU Lima starting online degree program

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima will launch its first fully online Associate of Arts degree in January, 2026. The program begins with two concentrations: General Studies and Social Sciences, with additional career-focused concentrations planned.

This initiative reinforces Ohio State’s land-grant mission: expanding access to high-quality, affordable education that supports both student success and economic growth. This new option brings Ohio State’s academic excellence to students who need flexibility, affordability and career advancement opportunities. By meeting students where they are, Ohio State Lima is ensuring that more people have the opportunity to pursue education and achieve their goals.

“This program is a logical and necessary step for Ohio State Lima,” said Dr. Margaret Young, dean and director at Ohio State Lima. “By expanding our Associate of Arts degree online, we are opening doors for students who might not otherwise have access to higher education—and in doing so, we are strengthening both our community and the workforce of tomorrow,”

An associate degree can open doors to better job prospects and higher earning potential. This program is designed to help students advance in their careers or prepare for the next stage of their education. Nationally and in Ohio, online associate degree completions are increasing significantly, even as overall degree completions decline. This demonstrates the clear demand for flexible, online options.

Online students will receive the same advising, academic support, and faculty engagement as on-campus students. Courses are taught by experienced Ohio State faculty, with small class sizes and asynchronous learning for maximum flexibility. Ohio State Online and Ohio State Lima will partner to ensure strong academic integrity, career readiness, and personalized support.

This program is not replacing the on-campus Associate of Arts degree. Instead, it brings Ohio State Lima’s high-quality instruction and student support to new learners who might otherwise not have access. The online AA degree underscores Ohio State’s land-grant mission: to expand access to education, contribute to workforce development, and support economic growth in Ohio and beyond. By providing both in-person and online options, Ohio State is ensuring students have the flexibility to succeed on their own terms.

The application deadline for the spring term beginning January 12, 2026, is December 1, 2025.

Learn more

Associate of Arts in General Studies: https://online.osu.edu/associate-degree/associate-of-arts-general-studies/

Associate of Arts in Social and Behavioral Sciences: https://online.osu.edu/associate-degree/associate-of-arts-social-and-behavioral-sciences/