Random Thoughts: very random

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a key WBL matchup, being a Cleveland Browns fan, the Bengals, a great hire, a fast moving season, and a must-do tour.

Big matchup

An intriguing matchup is on tap this Friday night in Wapakoneta, as the Redskins take on St. Marys Memorial.

It’s no secret that Wapakoneta is the favorite to repeat as WBL champions and beating the Redskins at home is difficult. How difficult? They’ve won 13 straight at home and 20 of their last 21 games there. The only loss was to Marion Local in the 2023 season opener. Yet, here comes St. Marys Memorial, a team that started 0-2 but suddenly has found its footing. The Roughriders and their Wing-T offense have scored 119 points in the last three games. Could they pull off a surprise Friday night? We shall see.

Ugh

If you’re a regular reader of this column, you know I’m a Cleveland Browns fan. Always have been, always will be. Yes, it’s been tough at times but nothing will change that. I know I’m not alone.

Unfortunately, this is the Joe Flacco I thought we’d see this year. He’s a 40-year-old immobile quarterback with a tendicacy to turn the ball over. Browns fans were focused on his 4-2 run with the the team in 2023. Yes, it was magical and it was fun, but fans also seem to forget the 45-14 wild card playoff loss to Houston. It was a game where Flacco threw a pair of interceptions that were returned for touchdowns in the third quarter. His stint with Indianapolis last year did not go well at all.

Having said all of that, I believe he’s a great guy to have on the sideline and in the locker room. He offers a wealth of knowledge and wisdom of the NFL game. Yes, he can probably fill in for a game or two at this point.

Unless Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders somehow shine whenever they take the field, it looks like a quarterback will be at the top of the team’s draft list – again – next season.

Interim AD

Last week, former Lincolnview athletic director Greg Leeth was hired to serve as interim athletic director at St. Henry. The previous AD there left for a treasurer position with a different school district.

Leeth, who retired at the end of the 2024-2025 school year, is one of the best around and I know he’ll do a great job filling in at St. Henry. That school is lucky to have him stepping into that role.

Ugh II

Paul Brown was born in my hometown, so as long as they’re not playing Cleveland, I like to see the Bengals do well.

It appears Joe Burrow will be out for an extended period of time with turf toe. I don’t understand this team – they shell out a truckload of money for the quarterback and receivers, but not on an offensive line that will protect him. It doesn’t make sense to me.

Halfway there

I can’t believe when Friday night’s games are over, half of high school football’s regular season will be in the books. Is it just me, or is it flying by this year?

Road trip

I took a tour of the Wilson Football factory in Ada on Monday. It’s something I had wanted to do for quite a while but just never seemed to find the time. I highly recommend it. It’s $15 per person for the hour long tour, with a portion of the money going to local youth sports programs in the Ada area.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.