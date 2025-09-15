Real estate transfers 9/8-9/12/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from September 8-12, 2025.

Bernard E. Waltz Irrevocable Trust, Bernard E. Waltz Irrevocable Trust TR, Patrick J. Waltz TR, Lori A. Wermer TR to Austin Anderson, Devyn Anderson, Van Wert inlots, lot 3381; lot 3382.

Estate of Rhett DeCamp to Debbie A. Pollock, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 42.

Estate of Bonnie L. Taylor to Kathy J. Ramsdell, Stephen M. Taylor, Bradley J. Taylor, Middle Point inlots, lot 148.

Alycia M. DeCamp to Cory Greber, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 42.

Warren L. Foy Jr., Rhea J. Foy to Phadom LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 3935.

Tyson J. Thatcher, Lauri L. Thatcher to Randall J. Lindeman, Debra L. Lindeman, a portion of Section 25 in Hoaglin Township.

Estate of Garry D. Cooper, estate of Gary D. Cooper, Garry D. Cooper ADM, Gary D. Cooper ADM, Jessica Lawson ADM to Jerimy S. Siefker, Heather Lynn Siefker, Delphos inlots, lot 403.

Adam Joseph Lee, Larry Franklin Lee, Jessica M. Lee, Debra K. Lee, Jessica Lee, Larry F. Lee to Don’t Pick Seven LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 251.

Estate of Owen O. Harvey, estate of Edna Vincent to Bradley Mendenhall, Lydia Mendenhall, a portion of Section 17 in Hoaglin Township.

Larry J. Dealey, Judith Ann Dealey, Larry Dealey, Judy Ann Dealey to Ebbing Residental Development LLC, Convoy inlots, lot 504; lot 505.

Estate of Alice L. Sipe to Pamela K. Osborn, Kim R. Dailey, Linda Owens, Robert Steven Sipe, Willshire inlots, lot 226; lot 227; lot 228; lot 229.

Estate of Michael D. Schaffner to Helga M. Schaffner, a portion of Section 18 in Hoaglin Township.

Boing US Holco LLC, Boing US Holdco Inc. to Midwest Express Wash LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 4300.

Lisa Berry, Rick Berry, Mitzi Hileman, Lori Pond, Douglas Pond, Mitzi J. Hileman, Lori L. Pond to Mitzi Hileman, a portion of Section 14 in Willshire Township.

Danny L. Mosier, Danny L. Mosier ATTY, Heather L. Brophy ATTY to Trevor Saylor, Willshire inlots, lot 172.

Charles R. Rollins Jr., Jennifer A. Rollins to Ethan A. Webster, Brooke A. Webster, a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Frank O. Campbell to Rochelle R. Campbell, Middle Point inlots, lot 31.

Norbert F. Renner, Irene Renner to Glen L. Renner, Stephanie E. Renner, a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.

Glen L. Renner, Stephanie E. Renner, Stephanie Renner to Norbert F. Renner, a portion of Section 5 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 5 in Jennings Township.

Edward M. Mosier, Barbara J. Mosier to Edward M. Mosier, Barbara J. Mosier, Van Wert inlots, lot 605.