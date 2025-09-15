Students to explore career paths

VW independent staff/submitted information

Nearly 500 freshmen and sophomores from schools across the region will gather at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on Tuesday for the annual “Build Your Future Forward” event. The program gives students hands-on exposure to in-demand careers in healthcare, manufacturing, and the skilled trades while connecting them directly with local employers.

In the morning, students from Crestview Local Schools, Lincolnview Local Schools, and Van Wert City Schools will take part in the event. In the afternoon, Parkway Local Schools, Paulding Exempted Village Schools, Antwerp Local Schools, and Wayne Trace Local Schools will join in.

Area students received hands-on experience at a Build Your Future Forward event. VW independent file photo

This year marks a milestone for the program, as manufacturing and healthcare activities are being included for the first time, expanding the range of opportunities for students to explore.

Participants will rotate through interactive career stations led by Vantage Career Center students and staff, who will share their own training experiences and demonstrate industry-related skills. Several local businesses and organizations are also playing a key role, including Danfoss, OhioHealth Van Wert, Paulding County Hospital, Alexander & Bebout Construction, Ayers Mechanical Group, ATR Contractors, OhioMeansJobs, Paulding Economic Development, and the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC).

By exposing students early to career pathways in high-demand fields, the event strengthens the pipeline of future workers while giving employers the chance to engage with the next generation of talent.