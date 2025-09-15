Survey shows gas prices have decreased

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.658 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.39 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.49 per gallon, a difference of $2.10 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“While gas prices fell in more states than they rose last week, the West Coast continues to face challenges, with Oregon and Washington seeing some of the largest increases due to regional infrastructure issues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The good news is that the transition to cheaper winter gasoline begins tomorrow across most of the nation, and with improvements underway in the West Coast market, I expect that average gas prices will continue to decline in the weeks ahead in most states— assuming hurricane season remains quiet.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

September 15, 2024: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

September 15, 2023: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

September 15, 2022: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

September 15, 2021: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

September 15, 2020: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 15, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

September 15, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 15, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

September 15, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 15, 2015: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)