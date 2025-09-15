Van Wert Live has new technical director

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert Live has announced the addition of Michael Brett as the new technical director at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. While new to the Van Wert Live staff, Michael is certainly no stranger to the world of technical production.

With 20 years of experience in the industry, Brett has built a reputation for his expertise in stagecraft, lighting, sound and stage management. His knowledge of event production makes him a valuable addition to the Niswonger team, where he will oversee the technical elements that help bring performances to life.

Michael Brett

Brett shared his excitement about the new role, noting that he is eager to continue his work in the industry while contributing his skills to an organization dedicated to delivering world-class entertainment.

“Niswonger is a beautiful theater clearly designed with audio in mind,” he said. “I look forward to working with the team to help build and create high quality shows and guest experiences, creating an environment that both guest and performer will be left with a memorable experience.”

“Michael brings a wealth of technical experience and passion to our team,” Executive Director Jarin Hart said. “We are confident that his expertise will enhance our productions and ensure that every show at the Niswonger and Fountain Park continues to meet the high standards our community has come to expect.”

Van Wert Live is proud to welcome Michael Brett to the team and looks forward to the talent, professionalism, and creativity he will bring to every performance.

For more information about any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your ticket 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.