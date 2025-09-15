VW independent volleyball, golf recap

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Fort Recovery 1

The Crestview Lady Knights got their week started with a 4-set victory over Fort Recovery, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Monday.

Haley McCoy led Crestview with 11 kills and six blocks, while Kaci Gregory had 17 digs and seven kills. Lillie Best finished with 15 digs and was 14-of-16 serving with three aces. Nora Perkins had 10 digs in the win.

Crestview (5-3) will host Lincolnview tonight.

Parkway 3 Lincolnview 2

Lincolnview took the first two sets and pushed No. 3 Parkway to the limit, but the Panthers won Monday’s match in five sets, 12-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-10.

Lincolnview will play at Crestview tonight and Parkway will host No. 1 New Bremen tonight.

Golf

Delphos St. John’s 200 Lincolnview 212 (girls)

Faith Cross shot a 47 to earn match medalist honors while leading Delphos St. John’s to a 200-212 win over Lincolnview at Willow Bend on Monday.

CJ Kemper carded a 49 for the Blue Jays, while Megan Kemper and Madison Habitzel finished with a 50 and 57 respectively. Lincolnview was led by Eme Renner and Avery Zielke, who each shot a 51, followed by Lainey Spear (53) and Lilly Holdgreve (57).

Van Wert 164 Defiance 167

Griffin McCracken shot a 39 and was the runner-up medalist as Van Wert defeated Defiance 164-167 at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Monday. Carter Wright and Zach Stoller carded rounds of 41 and rounding out the scoring was Brock Stoller with a 43.

The Cougars finished their regular season play 7-2, tied for second in the WBL with St Marys Memorial going into the tournament. The Western Buckeye League Tournament will be this Thursday at Wapakoneta Country Club.

Marion Local 168 Lincolnview 171

At the Mercer County Elks, Marion Local defeated Lincolnview by three strokes, 168-171 on Monday.

Seth Brand and Jackson Ingledue each shot a 42 for the Lancers, Bosten Bailey was a stroke behind at 43 and Jacob Geier carded a 44.

Crestview 171 Lima Central Catholic 181

At Oaks Golf Club, Crestview topped Lima Central Catholic 171-181 on Monday.

Mathew Dealey led the Knights with a 38, followed by Logan Schlemmer (42), Kash Lichtensteiger (45) and Chase Feasby (46).