Crestview downs Lincolnview

Lincolnview’s Brooklyn Byrne (7) goes up for a kill, while Crestview’s Ayla Kreischer (1) and Alecta Baxter (12) try to block it. To no one’s surprise, Tuesday night’s NWC match the county rivals was a hard fought one. The Lady Knights earned the victory in straight sets 28-26, 25-20. Crestview (6-3, 2-0 NWC) will host Allen East on Thursday, while Lincolnview (8-4, 1-1 NWC) will make the short trip to Spencerville the same night. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent