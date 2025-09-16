Harvest Moon Festival is this Saturday

The seventh annual Harvest Moon Festival is back and better than ever, and will transform Main Street in downtown Van Wert into a celebration of all things fall this Saturday, September 20.

Thanks to Cooper Farms, this year’s lead sponsor, the festival will once again bring the community together for a night of music, food, and fun – all set against the backdrop of the courthouse and the beautiful autumn moon.

Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. with over 10 food trucks and more than 20 market vendors ready to serve up incredible eats and unique finds. Families won’t want to miss the Kids Zone, open from 4-8 p.m. featuring pumpkin painting, face painting, and bounce houses for hours of fun.

As the sun sets, the City Lights Band will take the stage at 6 p.m., rocking downtown until 10 p.m. with crowd favorites. Guests can also enjoy a car show, Kids Zone and seasonal treats throughout the evening – the perfect recipe for a small-town fall night.

Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price thanked all of the sponsors who are making the traditional festival possible: Cooper Farms, Van Wert County Foundation, Greenway Bank, OhioHealth, State Farm, Citizens National Bank, Tekni-Plex, First Financial Bank, Superior Credit Union, and Danfoss.