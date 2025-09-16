The Van Wert County Courthouse

Harvest Moon Festival is this Saturday

The seventh annual Harvest Moon Festival is back and better than ever, and will transform Main Street in downtown Van Wert into a celebration of all things fall this Saturday, September 20.

Thanks to Cooper Farms, this year’s lead sponsor, the festival will once again bring the community together for a night of music, food, and fun – all set against the backdrop of the courthouse and the beautiful autumn moon.

Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. with over 10 food trucks and more than 20 market vendors ready to serve up incredible eats and unique finds. Families won’t want to miss the Kids Zone, open from 4-8 p.m. featuring pumpkin painting, face painting, and bounce houses for hours of fun.

As the sun sets, the City Lights Band will take the stage at 6 p.m., rocking downtown until 10 p.m. with crowd favorites. Guests can also enjoy a car show, Kids Zone and seasonal treats throughout the evening – the perfect recipe for a small-town fall night.

Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price thanked all of the sponsors who are making the traditional festival possible: Cooper Farms, Van Wert County Foundation, Greenway Bank, OhioHealth, State Farm, Citizens National Bank, Tekni-Plex, First Financial Bank, Superior Credit Union, and Danfoss.

