Investigator says fire cause unknown

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The cause of an early Sunday morning Van Wert fire in downtown Van Wert is undetermined, according to a report from a State Fire Marshal investigator who was at the scene.

The call to the two-story building at 113 W. Main St. came in at 6:23 a.m. Sunday, and the Van Wert Police Department was the first to arrive at the scene.

The cause of Sunday’s fire may never be known. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

“They observed a juvenile female resident standing on the south side first floor awning overhang,” the report states. The juvenile had broken the south side second floor south bedroom window and jumped down onto the first-floor awning overhang. She then jumped off the awning overhang into an awaiting police officer’s arms.”

She was later transported by the Van Wert Fire Department EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for lacerations she received when crawling out of the window. According to the report, the adult male owner/resident sustained burn injuries to his face and left shoulder. He was evaluated by Van Wert Fire Department EMS, and he refused additional medical treatment.

The investigator said the blaze began in a first floor office area.

“Upon the fire department’s arrival, thick gray smoke was observed venting from the open front exterior entrance door,” his report said. “They entered the front exterior entrance door and observed thick black smoke from the ceiling to several feet above the floor. The firefighters located fire in the office and used a handline to extinguish the fire.”

Firefighters at the scene conducted searches for fire extension in adjoining structures. The fire was brought under control at approximately 7 a.m. with no fire extension found to neighboring buildings, but both of the adjacent structures did sustain some smoke damage. The building where the fire originated sustained heavy fire and water damage on the first floor, while the second floor sustained heavy smoke damage.

Mutual aid was provided by Convoy and Ohio City, and Van Wert County CERT also assisted at the scene. W. Main St. was closed to traffic for several hours, and the State Fire Marshal investigator arrived at the scene late Sunday morning.

“ (The) exact cause is undetermined at this time and there were no signs of criminal activity,” the official report stated.