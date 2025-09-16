Knights hope to gallop by the Mustangs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview Knights are looking for their best start since 2018 and a win on the road Friday night will help them equal that mark.

Crestview (4-1, 1-0 NWC) will head to Harrod to face Allen East to face the Mustangs, a team that opened the season with a win but has since dropped three straight.

The Knights are coming off a 55-38 win over Fort Loramie in the Northwest Conference opener. Running back Braxton Leeth officially carried 25 times for 317 yards and seven touchdowns, which tied his own school record set against Parkway in the season opener. For the season, Leeth has 92 carries for 1,048 yards (11.4 avg.) and 18 touchdowns.

Braxton Leeth has visited the end zone 18 times in just four games. Bob Barnes photo

“Braxton has always been one of our best workers, he has dedicated himself to becoming the best running back and that mindset has not wavered one bit,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “He’s always played with great physicality, he often looks for contact during his runs. But over the past few years, he done a phenomenal job increasing his speed and quickness. I think those two things have really helped him get off to the start that’s he’s gotten so far.”

“Our main concern with Crestview is containing Braxton Leeth,” Allen East head coach Joel Billings said. “He is an explosive player and coach Harting is doing a great job utilizing him.”

Leeth’s numbers have put the Knights at or near the top of the NWC in terms of offense. Crestview is second to Bluffton in total yards per game (369) and first by far in rushing yards per game (276). The Knights are second in scoring, averaging 39.5 points per game.

While the Knights have given up their share of points this season, a number somewhat skewed by a 63-0 loss to Marion Local, the defense has been able to make key stops. Harting calls it “bend but don’t break.”

“Our defense has continued to step up and make timely stops and turnovers that have helped us take over games,” Harting said. “Early on this season there were a lot of mental mistake, but over the past few weeks, those miscues have been drastically reduced. Now that our guys are in better position to make plays, I except them to continue to play faster and fly to the football.”

The defense will face an Allen East offense that averages 289 yards per game, with 149 coming on the ground and 140 through the air. Running back Miles McDorman is the NWC’s second leading rusher with 52 carries for 532 yards and six touchdowns. Keegan Jones has completed 45-of-88 passes for 486 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Ethan Hershberger has 20 receptions for 225 yards. Defensively, the Mustangs allow 383 yards yards per game, seventh among conference schools, including 241 yards rushing per outing, last among NWC schools.

“We have seen pretty consistent growth across the first four games,” Billings said. “The main thing that we are focusing on is playing an entire game. There have been points on both sides of the ball where we have flashed in a positive manner, but haven’t carried it enough to be successful against solid teams.”

“Offensively we need to have some more consistency both running and throwing to allow more time of possession,” he added. “Defensively we are focused on stopping the run, tackling and pursuit.”

“Offensively, they have shown the ability to run the ball as well as throw the ball with a lot of success,” Harting said of the Mustangs. “Their quarterback presents some challenges because he is a great passer but also has the ability to escape the pocket and extend plays with his legs. We are going to have to be disciplined up front and stick to our assignments on the back end.”

“Defensively, this is one of the best tackling teams we have seen on film all year,” he continued. “They do a great job of getting hats to the ball and tackle very well in the open field. They also vary their looks and bring pressure from different spots. We will have to be able to identify those looks and execute our assignments.”

Allen East won last year’s game 48-41 and the Mustangs have won four of the last five matchups between the two.