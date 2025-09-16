One person killed in Paulding Co. crash

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic accident that occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 123, north of County Road 126 in Paulding County’s Jackson Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet Camaro, operated by James A. Hasch, 50, of Paulding was traveling southbound on County Road 123 when he attempted to pass a southbound vehicle to the right.

While attempting to pass, the Camaro struck a southbound 1998 Mercury Sable operated by Curtis W. Gawronski, 62, of Paulding. After contact, the Chevrolet Camaro continued off the right side of the roadway striking a utility pole and overturning, ejecting Hasch from his vehicle.

Hasch was pronounced dead at the scene and Gawronski was not injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS, Paulding County Coroner’s Office, Paulding Putnam Electric, and J & R Towing.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol serves Van Wert and Paulding counties.