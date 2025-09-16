OPSMA weekly prep football notebook

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Week 4 of the 2025 high school football season is in the books.

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the fourth week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look.

-Convoy Crestview’s Braxton Leeth continues to churn out yards and touchdowns. During Friday’s 55-38 win over Fort Loramie, Leeth, a 6-0, 185 pound senior, had 25 carries for 317 yards and seven touchdowns, with the latter tying a school record set by Leeth in this year’s season opener. After four games, Leeth has 92 carries for 1,048 yards (11.4 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns.

-St. Marys Memorial’s Bradey Triplett successfully kicked a 49-yard free kick field goal with 31 seconds remaining in the first half in the Roughriders’ 41-0 win over Defiance. St. Marys fair-caught a punt and head coach Bo Frye called for a free kick, which is permitted on fair catches and had only been successfully twice in the NFL since 1976. Using a tee, Triplett, a member of the Roughriders soccer team, knocked the kick through the goalposts to make it 27-0 at the half.

-Gavin Dicke found Trevor Topp for a 20-yard touchdown reception with time expired to allow New Bremen to defeat Versailles 26-25 at H.B. Hole Field in Versailles. New Bremen led 20-13 after three quarters before Versailles came back to take a five-point lead with 63 seconds remaining on Landyn Knapke’s two-yard run. The win moves New Bremen to 4-0, setting up a battle of unbeatens this Friday with Marion Local in New Bremen.

-Maria Stein Marion Local’s Cale Nagel had punt return touchdowns of 72 and 68 yards as the Flyers extended their nation’s longest current win streak to 68 games with a 61-0 win over Delphos St. John’s.

-Blake Rhonehouse caught five passes for 110 yards and two TDs while recording an interception on defense for Paulding, which moved to 4-0 for the second straight year by defeating rival Wayne Trace 39-7. The last consecutive 4-0 starts for the Panther program came all the way back in 1987-88.

-Napoleon’s Hayden Gerken and Paul Sausser each returned interceptions for touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 23-15 win at Oregon Clay, the first time since 2016 that the feat had been achieved by the Wildcat define.

-Josh Lieb did it all for Tinora in the Rams’ 48-6 rout of county rival Hicksville, catching a team-high eight passes for 63 yards, rushing twice for 37 yards and returning an interception 31 yards to paydirt.

-Edgerton’s Maddox Baker had more touchdown passes (six) than incompletions (five) with six TDs and 243 yards on 14-of-19 passing – along with 92 rushing yards – in a 47-14 victory at Antwerp.

-Archbold sophomore QB Maddox Pinter was a stellar 22-of-27 for 253 yards and two TDs with no turnovers while rushing for another score as the Bluestreaks won a 36-30 thriller at Delta. Archbold’s rally from 30-21 down with nine minutes left secured a 11th straight win over Delta. The Panthers suffered the agony of defeat for a second straight year as Archbold trailed 17-7 entering the fourth quarter before scoring three fourth-quarter TDs in a 28-24 win.

-Evergreen’s 14-7 win against Wauseon got the monkey off the Vikings’ back as they regained the TJ Rupp Memorial Trophy and beat Wauseon for the first time since Oct. 12, 2012. The win also makes Evergreen 4-0 for just the third time in the playoff era since 1972 (1984, 1999, 2015). Wauseon falls to 0-4 for the first time since an 0-5 start in 1997.

-Miles Bailey, a senior running back/linebacker for Findlay, had taken some snaps this season in the Wildcat formation. Against Sylvania Southview on Friday, though, he was the starting quarterback for the first time since eighth grade. Bailey did not play like a newbie, though, completing 10-of-15 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 107 yards and two scores in the Trojans 41-14 win.

-Ada’s Blake Zoladz threw for 197 yards and three TDs and ran for 91 yards and three more scores in the Bulldogs 50-20 win over Elmwood.

-North Baltimore’s Luke Long ran for one score and completed 17-of-23 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns, Cooper Clark caught eight passes for 238 yards and all four of those passing TDs is a 64-7 win over Cory-Rawson, At 4-0 the Tigers are off to their best start since 1995.

-Lexington’s Joe Caudill led the Minutemen to a historic 70-0 victory over Akron North with a school-record-tying five touchdown passes. He attempted five passes with all of them going for scores and 101 yards. He also ran for 47 yards on three carries with a TD to account for six scores on the evening. He also recorded a safety on defense. The 70 points are a new program record topping a 67-6 win over East Knox in back in1983. Avery Crawford caught two passes for 34 yards and two scores while Seven Allen had a 35-yard touchdown catch and a 45-yard touchdown run. Dantrell Hughes had an 18-yard TD catch and Brayden Fogle had a 14-yard TD catch. Bobo White ran for 49 yards on six carries with a TD while Dae’Jon Weatherspoon added 37 yards on five carries and a TD and Lane Schuster had two carries for 12 yards and a score. The Lexington defense limited Akron North to just 12 yards of total offense.

-Lucas’ Bently Rannigan had two carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Cubs’ 62-0 win over Vanlue. The Cubs defense forced three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception, and held Vanlue to just 59 yards of total offense. The Cubs ran for 246 yards on just 17 carries and had 278 yards of total offense. They had just two first downs but scored 62 points, their highest point total since Week 9 of the 2018 season, when the Cubs scored 61 on River.

-Madison’s Colton Adkins ran for 42 yards on nine carries with a pair of touchdowns while also completing 3 of 7 passes for 100 yards and a score. He also had an interception return for a touchdown on defense to account for all four scores in the Rams’ 28-17 win over Wooster. Julian Washington caught a 74-yard touchdown pass, while Camden Moysi had two catches for 26 yards and Zaydien Longboat had 13 carries for 50 yards. Aiden Proctor led a spirited defensive effort with two sacks. The Rams are now 2-2 on the season, the latest point of the year they have been .500 since 2016.

-Shelby’s Brayden DeVito led the Whippets to a huge come-from-behind 45-34 win over Galion with 129 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns on the ground while also completing 19-of-26 passes for 155 yards and two more scores through the air. Michael Shephers caught six passes for 64 yards and a TD while Avery Lambert added 15 yards on two catches with a TD. Gavin Baker had 42 yards on eight carries and a score. Defensively, Shepherd had a sack and a tackle for loss while Sam Gwirtz had seven tackles, two TFLs and recorded a safety. Travis Slone had five tackles, four TFLs and a forced fumble while also running for 54 yards on offense. Kayden Paz had an interception.

-Clear Fork’s Kayden Bostic, Nash Evans, Davis Hoeflich and Trey Sellers all had one interception apiece in the Colt’s 14-10 win over Ontario in a game where the defense stood tall. Ben Campbell and Luke Remy each had a fumble recovery while Alex Schlosser had two tackles for loss and Devyn Oswalt and Nate Wine had 0.5 sack apiece. Offensively, Porter Schmidt had 80 rushing yards on 16 attempts with a touchdown while Oswalt added 69 yards on five carries with a score. Hoeflich had 53 yards on 20 attempts to go with his defensive effort.

-Crestview’s Liam Kuhn had a monster day throwing the football during a 42-0 win over New London. Kuhn completed 12-of-18 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown while running for 33 yards on five carries and a score. Bransen Hider was dominant on the ground running for 152 yards on 12 carries with a TD while Ayden Remyer (19 yards on five carries), Keith Abshire (21 yards on four carries) and Wyatt Barger (92 yards on 10 carries) each ran for one TD apiece. Max Durbin caught two passes for 42 yards and a TD while Carson Keener caught three passes for 57 yards and Karter Goon had four catches for 57 yards. Goon also had seven tackles with two going for losses and a sack. Reymer had two interceptions for a nice all-around game.

-Crestline’s Quentin Kapp carried the ball 24 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns along with recording 10 tackles, six solo, two for a loss in the Bulldogs’ gutsy win at Ashtabula St. John School.

-Colonel Crawford’s Peyton Baker was 5-of-8 passing for 102 yards and rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on eight carries as the Eagles took control of the Northern 10 with a win at Mohawk.

-Buckeye Central’s Jack Phillips as 16-of-20 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 39 yards, and recorded two tackles, two interceptions, and a touchdown on defense as the Bucks beat county rival Bucyrus.

-Bucyrus’ Isaac Makeever was 13-of-28 passing for 113 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown in the Redmen’s loss to Buckeye Central.

-Galion’s Jacob Chambers caught three passes for 130 yards, all for touchdowns in a tight loss to top-ranked Shelby to open MOAC play.

-Ashland’s Grayson Baith carried the ball 13 times for 46 yards and a touchdown, caught four passes for 27 yards and a touchdown, and had two tackles, one interception, and a forced fumble; Nathan Bernhard was 9-of-18 passing for 69 yards and two touchdowns and logged 19 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns as the Arrows opened OCC play with a win over New Philly.

-Hillsdale’s Kael Lewis was 9-of-11 passing for 162 yards and four touchdowns – all to different receivers; Porter Boreman had two interceptions as the Falcons opened WCAL play with a big win over Chippewa.

-Judah Keller had 10 rushes for 133 yards and three first-half touchdowns as Margaretta rolled to a 42-0 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division win over Willard. Keller, who is still nursing an injured left hand, added a second-half interception for the Polar Bears.

-St. Mary Central Catholic needed just nine offensive plays to build a 36-0 lead en route to a 42-0 Northern 8 Conference 8-man win over Stryker. The Panthers got two punt return touchdowns from junior Cayden Wikel.

-At 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference, Mount Gilead is off to its best start since 2011. Coupled with two wins to end last year, the team is on its first six-game winning streak since 1996. MG beat Danville 26-22 in Week 4 as Tyler Harr scored twice and finished with 126 yards on 15 rushes, while Carson Barnum had 166 yards on 29 runs. MG also got a 59-yard interception return from Wyatt Long.

-Elgin’s Archer Johnston ran 27 times for 205 yards, a touchdown and two 2-point conversions, plus he made seven tackles and recovered a fumble on defense during a 30-29 win over previously unbeaten Ridgemont.

-Highland’s Zach Church ran for a touchdown, picked off a pass and blocked a potential game-winning extra point with 1:31 left to force overtime in a 12-6 win over Marion Harding.

-Northmor’s Brad Bowling caught a touchdown pass, threw a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in a 44-27 loss to Centerburg.

-The only touchdown that Lakota made on Friday night against Woodmore was from Nate Griggson. He caught the kick off return after the Wildcats had just scored in the second quarter at the 20 yard line and ran it 80 yards for the touchdown. The point after was no good. Woodmore won the game 42-6, and it was the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division opener. In the Woodmore game, Landon Rich had 25 rushes for 192 yards.

-Brody Brickman ran for a 51 yard touchdown and Sam Humphrey ran back a pick 6 for a 36 yard touchdown run. It was in a game of rivals between Hopewell-Loudon and Calvert, where the Chieftains came out on top 54-0. In that same game, H-L used their JV team for the second half, where Collin Link scored on a 63 yarder. Jack Colatruglio also had three touchdowns receiving as well as an interception. This was his second game back after an injury and had four catches for 83 yards.

-The Beverly Fort Frye Cadet defense forced five turnovers in defeating Muskingum River rival Waterford for the 19th consecutive year in a 28-0 victory at Wildcat Field.

-Tri-Village, now 4-0 with 55-0 win over Twin Valley South, got four TDs from junior wide receiver Griffin Richards. His two punt returns of 60 yards and 43 went for scores. He also had 7 receptions, two for scores the longest 55 yards and 13. In four games this year he has a total of 22 catches for 566 yards and 9 TDs.

-Alliance Aviators’ ATH JR Jackson delivered a complete performance in a victory over Akron Ellet, 26-0. He played on offense, defense, and special teams. He completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on defense.

-Canton McKinley WR Darius Hill, who was out (undisclosed reasons) for week three against Cleveland Heights, was back on the field in a 38-0 win over Canton Glenoak recorded 10 catches for 94 yards and one touchdown, and also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown.

-A trio of players from the Williamsburg Wildcats had outstanding games following their win over Hillsboro, 26-7, and improved their record to 4-0: Linebacker Landon Hittle had 12 tackles, with 2.5 being tackles for loss; Linebacker Luke Czarnecki made 14 tackles; and wide receiver Troy Harris accumulated 124 yards and two touchdowns.

-Calvin Svoboda had three touchdown runs and 134 yards on the ground as Beavercreek won its GWOC opener 34-0 at Northmont. Trey Damingo ran for 124 yards and a touchdown. It’s the first time in eight years the Beavers are 1-0 to start league play.

-Austin Buescher passed for 435 yards and seven touchdowns in a dominant performance against Cedarville. Jackson Betty had 12 receptions for 174 yards and two TDs, and all three passes caught by Wade Reeve ended in the endzone. Will Mossing for Cedarville also threw four touchdown passes, three going to Nathan Van Loo.

-Xenia set a school record for points in a 67-6 win against West Carrollton. It’s the second consecutive season the Buccaneers set a school record playing against the Pirates. Deaunte White had four total touchdowns. Cristian Corbett nearly ran back an interception for a score, and got his moment later after recovering a fumble for a touchdown on a botched punt attempt.

-McClain sophomore quarterback Hudson Lovett threw four touchdown passes in McClain’s 54-0 win over East Clinton. Lovett finished 5-of-9 for 76 yards passing. He also rushed for 52 yards on nine carries.

-Kole Krejne kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Fairmont a 20-17 win over Centerville. It was his second field goal of the game. He connected on a 29-yarder in the second quarter to put the Firebirds up 10-0 at the time.

-Kameron Thornton had a big game for Fairmont rushing for 127 yards and a touchdown as the Firebirds knocked off Centerville 20-17.

-Anthony Valenti had a 51-yard punt return for a touchdown in Valley View’s 35-14 win over Carlisle. He added a rushing touchdown later in the game and led the Spartans ground game with 66 yards on 10 carries.

-Kolby Morgerson threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns in Carlisle’s 35-14 loss to Valley View.

-Max Miller completed 25-of-44 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort for Springboro. He also threw two interceptions in a 48-23 loss to Wayne.

-Talawanda’s Lance Cantrell for his third 200-plus yard game this season carrying the ball 17 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-10 win over Franklin. Cantrell has rushed for 1,075 yards and 12 touchdowns through the first four games.

-Wayne quarterback Kye Graham threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-223 win over Springboro.

-Brookville’s Jake Lenser ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Waynesville.

-Edgewood’s Brody O’Banion and Miller Fall rushed for 290 yards combined and three touchdowns in the Cougars 28-14 win over Fenwick in a Thursday night game. O’Banion totaled 174 yards and two touchdowns, while Fall rushed for 116 yards and a score.

-Zion Castillo of Elyria Catholic rushed the ball 42 times for 217 yards and a TD as the Panthers picked up their first win vs. Vermilion.

-Streetsboro’s Janiere Cook led their bounce-back performance, shrugging off last week’s loss to Alliance. Cook’s response: 318 yards and four TDs on 16 carries.

-Twinsburg’s Dylan Fantone, a junior quarterback, threw a school-record six TD passes in the Tigers’ 45-21 win at Stow-Munroe Falls. He also passed for 300 yards.

-Barberton sophomore Angelo Gotto rushed for a career-high 223 yards and a score on 24 carries in Barberton’s 35-6 win at Cuyahoga Falls. All of Gotto’s production came in the first three quarters.

-Hawken senior quarterback Donovan Moorhead, a Jacksonville State commit, led the Hawks’ 49-48 win vs. Geneva with the two-point conversion for the win. To get there, he put up massive numbers with 474 yards and five TDs on 42-of-67 passing. He threw zero interceptions despite all those passes.

-Strongsville freshman Austin Tatulinski stepped up with 208 yards and two TDs on 21 carries in the Mustangs’ 29-26 win at Cleveland Heights.

-Walsh Jesuit’s Martin Tobin rushed for 254 yards and two TDs to pace the Warriors’ 31-0 shutout of St. Ignatius. The senior running back credited his offensive line. “I just love my team so much,” he said, “and I don’t really like talking about myself. I just thank my O-line and everything they do for me.”

–Angelo Gotto, Barberton ran for a career-high 223 yards and a touchdown on 24 in a 35-6 win over Cuyahoga Falls.

-Dylan Fantone, Twinsburg: Set school record with six touchdown passes. Went 21-of-29 for 300 yards in 42-21 win over Stow.

-Lakewood St. Edward’s Brandon White scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally the Eagles vs. Glenville. White totaled 196 yards from scrimmage, including 173 yards rushing on 27 carries. White, who gained more than 2,000 yards in total offense as a sophomore two years ago, missed most of his junior year with a torn ACL.

-The Eastern Eagles of Pike County ran their regular season win streak to 26 games Friday night with a 49-8 road win over East Clinton County, Kentucky, in the first ever football meeting between the schools. The offense was plentiful, led by Eastern sophomore running back Jack Montgomery, who had 11 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Eastern had six rushing touchdowns in all, along with one passing touchdown.

-Both from Washington Court House in what was likely the biggest upset in the state of Ohio on Friday, coming in at 42-point underdogs (According to Drew Pasteur) against undefeated, state-ranked Granville (3-0), and defeating them 31-16. A season ago, Granville defeated Washington 70-14. Blue Lion junior Wide Receiver Aden Osborne hauled in 13 receptions for 276 yards and four touchdowns in the victory over Granville. Osborne broke school records for single-game receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the contest. Blue Lion sophomore Quarterback Sam Pfeifer completed 25 of 37 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

-The Athens Bulldogs raised their undefeated record to a perfect 4-0 with a 71-0 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division rout of Alexander. David Sharp scored three rushing touchdowns and carried 14 times for 112 yards, while Briar Thomas was 6-of-7 for 144 yards passing with Weston Wheatley making four receptions for 134 yards. Three different defensive players made an interception for the Bulldogs.

-The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes raised their undefeated record to a perfect 4-0 with a 51-0 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division rout of Nelsonville-York. Caeleb Layton led the Buckeyes’ defensive effort with nine tackles, including seven for loss with one sack, and two forced fumbles. Austin Gautier carried five times for 121 yads and two touchdowns while Walker Stone scored twice on his two carries totaling 92 yards, as he also made one reception for a 29-yard touchdown.

-The Trimble Tomcats pitched their third consecutive shutout victory on Friday night – a 40-0 non-league win at Wellston. The Tomcats had previously shut out Berne Union 36-0 and Vinton County 10-0. The Tomcats tallied 400 rushing yards as well with Trevor Gowen gaining 142, Luke Orsborne amassing 121 and Kevin Bycofski adding 85.

-The Gallia Academy Blue Devils, spearheaded by junior quarterback Max Canaday, captured a 28-14 win over visiting Portsmouth on Friday night in the Ohio Valley Conference opener. Canaday completed 9-of-17 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 179 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Enoch Patterson caught the first touchdown pass from Canaday, and later returned a Portsmouth fumble for a 96-yard touchdown to make the sure 21-14 en route to the win. The Blue Devils have defeated the Trojans in now 19 of the past 23 meetings, as Portsmouth last won at Gallia Academy in 1991 and last defeated the Blue Devils in back-to-back years in 1991 and 1992.

-The Rock Hill Redmen defeated defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Fairland on Friday night 33-32, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Dragons. Fairland won last season’s OVC championship after Ironton – an independent again for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons – won five straight OVC championships from 2019 thru 2023.

-Portsmouth Notre Dame raised its perfect record to 4-0 with a 35-15 win at Miami Valley Christian on Friday night. Bryce McGraw rushed eight times for 126 yards and one touchdown, while fellow senior Luke Cassidy completed 6-of-10 passes for 108 yards with one touchdown. The Titans, under interim and first-year head coach Bob Boldman, are now 4-0 for first time since 2021.

-For the first time in school history, the Manchester Greyhounds are 4-0 after a dominant 42-12 win over Sciotoville East. On September 12. The Greyhounds amassed 363 yards of offense led by quarterback Amillion Brown, who went 7-11 for 158 yards and a TD through the air including a 71-yard scoring pass to Joel Blythe. Senior running back Braylon Rickett ran for 75 yards and three scores with Blythe adding 99 yards receiving. The Manchester defense forced three turnovers on their way to win No. 4.