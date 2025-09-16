Possible murder-suicide investigated

DELPHOS — The Delphos Police Department is investigating what’s believed to be a murder-suicide in the city.

According to a press release, Delphos Police were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Bredeick St. shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, after gunshots were heard from inside a residence. On arrival, officers discovered two deceased adults inside the home. A handgun was recovered at the scene and the preliminary investigation revealed the incident was consistent with a murder/suicide situation.

Both adults were later transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for autopsioes. The names of the two have not yet been released, pending the notification of family members. Due to the ongoing investigation, no other information has been released.

Investigators were assisted by crime scene agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification and the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office. Delphos Police were assisted at the scene by the Marion Township Police Department, Delphos Fire and Rescue along with Delphos EMS. Park officers from the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park Division also arrived to assist. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted the police department at an accident in Delphos, while officers were still securing the scene.