Van Wert to host financial aid night

Submitted information

An informational meeting for parents/guardians of Van Wert County juniors and seniors regarding financial aid will be held from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 1, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Peforming Arts Center at Van Wert High School/Middle School.

Tony Dickman, Coordinator of Financial Aid at Ohio State-Lima will explain the step-by-step procedures for completing the FAFSA form and answer questions regarding the financial aid process. Additionally, representatives from the Van Wert County Foundation will explain the requirements and application procedures for securing grants.

Attendees should park on the middle school side and enter through the side or front doors.