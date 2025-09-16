VW Cougars undefeated on the road

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

They may differ somewhat in terms of style of play but Van Wert and Defiance have one thing in common – both have lost two straight and are trying to find their footing as the first half of the high school football regular season comes to a close Friday night.

Defiance (2-2, 1-2 WBL) started the season with a pair of exciting wins, 20-19 over Napoleon, then 21-20 over Ottawa-Glandorf in the Western Buckeye League opener. Since then, the Bulldogs have lost to No. 2 Wapakoneta 31-7 and to St. Marys Memorial 41-0. Meanwhile, after a 42-7 win over Bryan and a 19-14 victory over Elida, the Cougars (2-2, 1-2 WBL) have dropped back-to-back games by a combined eight points, 35-28 to Bath and last Friday’s 38-37 overtime loss to Celina, meaning Van Wert is 0-2 at home, but 2-0 on the road.

Despite the mixed results to this point, first year Defiance head coach Steve Rittenour said he’s encouraged by his team’s energy and physicality, but he also wants his team to get off to a better start.

Xavier Kelly is a threat to score from anywhere on the field. Bob Barnes photo

“Last week against St. Marys we started that game off in the worst possible way and give credit to St Marys,” he said. “They did what they do best, and we had several guys that were trying to do more than their responsibilities and against that offense, that is disaster. It has never been an effort problem with this team, we just need to be more disciplined in terms of our alignment and assignments. We need to get back to doing what we do best, which is running the football and throwing the ball effectively.”

Entering Week No. 5, Defiance is averaging 196 yards rushing per game and the Bulldogs feature a two-pronged running attack with Chase Commisso (64-365, four touchdowns) and Kelten Gibbs (57-349, one touchdown). In the passing game, Colt Ward has completed 22-of-63 passes (35 percent) for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Jordyn Wright has been the main target (9-70, one touchdown).

“Defiance is similar to Celina in that they have very good size on the offensive and defensive lines and they want to establish the run game,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “They do a good job of using their wide receivers and backs to block in the run game and while they like to run inside they can really force you to defend the entire width of the field with where they can attack. This will be a big challenge and I’m excited to see how we respond against another good run team.”

Against the ground-based Roughriders, Defiance allowed 274 yards rushing. However, in the previous three games, the Bulldogs gave up just 109 yards per game, putting them in the top tier among WBL teams against the rush. That unit will be tested by Van Wert running back Xavier Kelly, who has been impressive through four games with 72 carries for 524 yards (7.3 avg.) and six touchdowns, plus 14 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

“He is the complete package as a running back with his ability to run the ball and catch the ball,” Recker said. “He is exceptional with the ball in his hands and his physical running style is impressive when you combine it with his explosiveness. He gives us a chance to score from anywhere on the field.”

The Cougars are averaging 187 yards per game on the ground, plus 203 through the air, with Zach Crummey completing 61-of-95 attempts for 809 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. Micah Cowan is the team leader in receptions and yards (22-252, two touchdowns).

Defensively, Van Wert allows 157 yards rushing and 156 yards passing per game. However, it’s fair to note that injuries are starting to play a role in terms of the starting lineup and depth.

“Defensive tackle Javon Smith is out with a broken foot,” Recker said. “He goes back to the doctor to see how it is healing this week, but likely will be out for a few more weeks. Linebacker Maddox Workman dislocated his shoulder and will be getting an MRI next week to see what his outlook is. Jayden Lamb tore his ACL again, as he did last summer, and attempted to play with a brace but it wasn’t working out for him, so he will have surgery soon. In addition, linebacker Caden Collins had shoulder surgery this past spring and will be out.”

Friday night’s game will mark the halfway point of the regular season and especially this year, Recker noted there are no “off” weeks in terms of competition.

“Our league is very competitive and full of talented players for our level and division,” he stated. “There is no time to take the foot of the pedal during the season or to coast into a game, every team has to be ready each week, which makes every game exciting to get ready for.”

Friday night’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.