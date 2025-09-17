Hospital pharmacy renovation complete

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital has completed a $3.15 million expansion of its pharmacy, nearly doubling its size and strengthening the hospital’s ability to deliver safe, efficient, and advanced care for patients.

Unlike a retail pharmacy, this pharmacy operates behind the scenes inside the hospital. It plays a vital role in supporting patients during their hospital stay or visit.

“Our pharmacy team is responsible for filling the critical needs of our patients – whether that’s oral medications, injectables, or compounded IV treatments,” said Renee Jacquemin, pharmacy manager at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “With our expanded space and upgraded clean rooms, we can deliver medications more efficiently and focus more of our time where it matters most – on patient care.”

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital’s newly expanded pharmacy is nearly double the size of the old one. Photo submitted

A key feature of the project is the addition of specialized clean room spaces. The previous pharmacy had only one clean room for non-hazardous medications. The new facility now includes:

A clean room for non-hazardous medications

A clean room for hazardous medications

Expanded space for receiving and storage

These improvements mean medications can be prepared in safer, more controlled environments, improving both efficiency and patient safety.

“This renovation represents an investment not just in our hospital, but in our community,” Jacquemin said. “By keeping care local, patients and families can trust they’re receiving high-quality treatment close to home – now and for years to come.”