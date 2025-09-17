Lyla Kay Caris

Lyla Kay Caris, 82, of Paulding, passed away on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Kay was born on August 20, 1943, in Van Wert County, to John and Ruth (Swartz) Wilkin, who both preceded her in death. On August 26, 1961 she married James “Jim” Caris.

Kay grew up in Wetzel where she worked at her family’s grocery store, the John W. Wilkin General Store. She was a member of the first graduating class of Lincolnview High School, Class of 1961. Kay had many activities she loved in her life which included reading, cooking, baking, canning, crocheting, and the music of Elvis Presley. She enjoyed going to car cruise-ins with Jim, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kay worked for 20 years for Paulding Exempted Schools in the cafeteria and later as a custodian. She was involved in Music Mothers when her children were in school, coached little girls softball, and was a presiding judge for the Paulding County Board of Elections.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James “Jim” Caris; children, Sharon (David) Arens of Sherwood, Bruce (Cheryl) Caris of Sherwood, James (Angie) Caris of Fort Wayne, Brian (Susan) Caris of Fort Shawnee, and Karen Caris of Defiance; sister, Joyce (Ron) Weck of Paulding; brother, Roger Wilkin of Wetzel; grandchildren, Madison (Garrett) Jones, Bailey Caris, James Paul Caris, and Maykayla Belle Caris, and great-grandchildren, Ryann and Cameron Jones.

Kay was also preceded in death by her brothers, John “Butch” Wilkin and Larry Wilkin.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kay’s memory to the Paulding County Carnegie Library or to the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry.

