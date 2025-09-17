Multiple hearings held in local court

VW independent staff

Nine criminal defendants appeared for various hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Bond/treatment in lieu violations

Zachariah Williams, 40, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu by failing to report to probation. Bond was continued at $50,000 cash or surety and Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 26.

Brandon Zuppardo, 38, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by violating a no-contact order. He was released on a surety bond along with electronic house arrest and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 15.

Arraignments

Jordan Jackson, 31, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to three counts of theft, fifth degree felonies, and two additional counts of theft, first degree misdemeanors. Jackson was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. October 15.

Larry Wilson, 56, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and driving under suspension or in violation of a license restriction, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 15.

Zachariah Germann, 37, ofVan Wert, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth degree felony; two counts of receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor, and attempted grand theft, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. October 15.

Bond modification

Bond was modified to a surety bond for Ashley McCarthy, 42, of Van Wert in order for her to attend treatment. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 22. She’s facing one count each of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies.

Plea change

Julian Pettis, 31, of Cincinnati, changed his plea to guilty of attempted rape, a second degree felony; strangulation, a third degree felony, and assault, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. November 24.

Hearing on incompetency

Sarah Allen, 44, of Van Wert, was found to be incompetent to stand trial on two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, fifth degree felonies, after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic Services in Toledo. Judge Burchfield ordered her transferred to the NOPH in Columbus until she is restored to competency or further order of the court.

Time waiver

Alec Shull, 23, of Cecil, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 15. He’s facing six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, all fourth degree felonies. plus six additional counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, fourth and fifth degree felonies.