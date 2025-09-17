New playground, infield turf pitched at BOE meeting

This graphic shared during Wednesday’s school board meeting shows how the baseball and softball diamonds look now and how they would look with artificial turf infields. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The majority of Wednesday’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education consisted of presentations and monthly reports.

Two of the presentations during the nearly two hour meeting were about upgrades to existing facilities – the elementary playground and the high school baseball and softball diamonds.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer shared a number of renderings showing how a new playground could look. It was noted the equipment at the current playground was installed in 1999 and board members were told that while the maintenance staff has done a good job with upkeep, the equipment is nearing the end of its lifespan.

The renderings displayed by Meyer from Ohio-based Mid States Recreation showed various types of traditional playground equipment such as slides, swings and various games, along with newer concepts including a climbing mound, a rock wall and a rotating ride called the “Witch’s Wheel.”

She also explained much of the equipment would be handicapped accessible and there would be a ramp for students needing handicap access. Another change would be the replacement of mulch in favor of poured rubber or turf. Meyer and Superintendent Jeff Snyder recently visited Spencerville to see that district’s new playground equipment and plan to visit Wapakoneta to see the poured rubber surface concept.

Snyder said the estimated cost of a new playground is between $1-$1.5 million and while no decision was made, he said if the project were to move forward, work would likely begin next May, after school lets out for the summer.

“It would take a good month to put everything in, but I always like to make sure we have more time on the back end just in case something comes up,” he explained. “Our goal is to have it up and running by the end of summer, definitely by the first day of school. There are things we can do on our own – dismantle all the equipment now, find somebody to take out all the mulch, so there’s ways to have some savings in it.”

Head baseball coach Eric Fishpaw delivered the presentation about new turf infields for the baseball and softball diamonds. Among the benefits he shared: weatherproof, fewer game cancelations, money saved over a 20-year span, the ability to host tournaments, possible use for physical education, recess, marching band, and aesthetics.

He also said several other area schools have made the switch, including Kalida, Wapakoneta, Celina, Liberty-Benton, Tinora and Findlay. The projected cost for turf infields for both the baseball and softball diamonds is $589,000.

More discussion is expected at future meetings.