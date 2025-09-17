Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 5

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Just like that, the halfway point of high school football’s regular season is here. It doesn’t seem possible. The results so far have been interesting and the games have been entertaining. We’ve seen some upsets here and there, a tremendous showing by Crestview’s Braxton Leeth, a freshman quarterback (Xavier Gammon, Kenton) account for nearly 600 yards in a single game, a nationwide long winning streak that just keeps going and more. If nothing else, the second half of the season will feature league and title races that could go down to the wire, along with playoff races in a reduced field.

Last week I went 15-4 (78.9 percent), the first time this season I’ve been under 80 percent. A couple of upsets in the Western Buckeye League (Celina over Van Wert, Shawnee over Bath) didn’t help my cause but hey, that’s why they play the games. My overall season record is now 82-19 (81.1 percent). On to 19 Week No. 5 games.

Games of the Week

Celina (1-3) at Shawnee (3-1)

On paper, this may not be considered a marquee matchup but it does feature two teams coming off upset wins. Let me clarify – some people may consider them mild upsets and that’s fair but regardless, both teams won games as the underdog last Friday night. Celina looked very confident in the first half against Van Wert, then had to hold on late in the fourth quarter and overtime. Shawnee handed Bath its first loss of the season and did it in convincing style. Will there be a letdown by either team this week? It’s hard to say, but I’ve thought all along that Shawnee may be a bit better than first thought. It very well could be a low scoring game. I’m going with the Indians in this one.

The pick: Shawnee

Minster (3-1) at Coldwater (2-2)

At first glance, both of these teams seem to be down a bit this year, at least by their own standards. Perhaps that’s the case but it doesn’t matter either way, this should be a great MAC game. Here’s where I’m at right now – for whatever reason, I can’t see Coldwater being 2-3 at the halfway point of the season. I can’t tell you the last time that happened. However, I can see Minster getting the win. But since I have to pick a winner, I’m sticking with the old adage, don’t bet against the home team in the MAC.

The pick: Coldwater

Marion Local (4-0) at New Bremen (4-0)

A midseason matchup between the No. 1 and No. 3 ranked teams in Ohio, according to Associated Press voters. Not bad at all for a Week No. 5 game. The Cardinals downed Versailles on the final play of the game last Friday, while Marion Local rolled by Delphos St. John’s. Can New Bremen snap Marion Local’s 68-game winning streak? I think they can, but I don’t think they will. Also, I’m going against what I said with my previous pick and going with the road MAC team.

The pick: Marion Local

Crestview (3-1) at Allen East (1-3)

I’m just going to come out and say it – this feels like a trap game to me. I don’t know why, it just does. Maybe it’s because I suspect the Mustangs are a bit better than their 1-3 record indicates. Having said that, I still think Crestview is reasonably large favorite here and I don’t believe Allen East will be able to keep up on the scoreboard and it should be fun to watch Braxton Leeth on turf. It still feels like a trap but I’m sticking with the Knights here.

The pick: Crestview

Van Wert (2-2) at Defiance (2-2)

I have an uneasy feeling about this one. Defiance wants to feature a power running game that’s complimented by occasional passes. Van Wert had trouble stopping Celina’s power rushing attack last Friday. It just seemed like the southern Bulldogs were on the field forever. Credit the Cougars though, as they fought hard and forced overtime. There was no quit in them. Defiance is coming off back-to-back games against Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial. There should be a law against that. The Roughriders returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, then used their well known running game to roll to a 41-0 game. This should be a much closer game and if Van Wert can clean up special teams mistakes, they should be able get out with a win.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

GMC

Ayersville at Paulding: Paulding

Tinora at Fairview: Fairview

Wayne Trace at Edgerton: Edgerton

MAC

Anna at St. Henry: St. Henry

Fort Recovery at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday): Fort Recovery

Marion Local at New Bremen: Marion Local

Parkway at Vesailles: Versailles

NWC

Bluffton at Spencerville: Bluffton

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson: Columbus Grove

Fort Loramie at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic

TCL

Lima Sr. at Toledo Rogers: Lima Sr.

WBL

Bath at Kenton: Bath

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida: Elida

St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta