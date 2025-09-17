Report card a topic at board meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

While much of Wednesday’s Lincolnview school board meeting consisted of presentations and reports, the board handled a number of other items on the agenda.

In addition to presentations on a new elementary playground and artificial turf baseball and softball infields, board members heard a presentation from Kelly Hy, director of curriculum and instruction, on the district’s state school report card. Overall ratings are based on performance in six different components: achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy, graduation and post-graduation readiness. On its report card, which was released on Monday, Lincolnview earned a four-star rating out of five, meaning it exceeded state standards.

Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock talks about changes to the state mandated financial forecast. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“There are many great things happening here,” Hoy said. “Overall, our report card is very impressive. We know, no excuses, the bar keeps raising, the (report card) rules keep changing and life keeps changing as well but we’re still consistently doing wonderful.”

During her monthly report, Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock informed the board that the state has made changes to the timing and requirements for school and district financial forecasts.

“Rather than submitting five-year projections of operational revenues and expenditures, school districts will now be required to submit appropriations, revenue, and fund balance assumptions contained in the budget adopted by the board for that fiscal year and projections of expenditures, revenues, and fund balance for the three succeeding fiscal years,” she explained. “School districts may think of this change as a shift to a four-year submission (current budget year plus three forecast years), rather than a five-year forecast.”

She also explained the due dates for forecast submissions have changed and are now due on or before August 31 and the last day of February. The initial fiscal year 26 submission due date is October 15. Previous deadlines were May and November. Due to the earlier deadline, Edelbrock requested a special meeting to approved next forecast. That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 9.

Edelbrock also noted that Lincolnview staff members just completed the 2025-2026 United Way annual fundraising drive and raised $6,991, compared to $5,548 last year). Staff participation was 56 percent, compared to 45 percent last year.

Snyder informed the board that Wednesday marked the first time this school year that a calamity day had to be used, due to fog, and he said after five calamity days, remote learning will be used. Snyder also put out the call for more bus drivers, saying 4-5 current drivers are ready to retire.

The board accepted the resignation of assistant soccer coach Fletcher Collins, then re-employed him as head soccer coach. Collins was named interim head coach last month, after the abrupt resignation of then head coach Matt Hernandez. Eli Alvarez was approved as assistant soccer coach and Eric Giessler was approved as a volunteer coach.

The resignation of district office secretary Kim Snyder-Lott was accepted effective October 31, and board members approved Amelia Walker as junior high cheerleading coach/advisor and Ryleigh Hanicq as girls head bowling coach. LeeAnne Archinal was approved as a volunteer 5-12 band assistant.

In other business, an October 28-31 trip to Indianpolis by FFA students and advisor Liz Gerdeman was approved, along with a “then and now” purchase order of $3,750 to BSN Sports LLC for junior high volleyball uniforms. The board also approved membership in the Western Ohio Advocacy Network at a cost of $1,112.77, junior high and senior high school workbook bills and class fees.

Before adjourning for the evening, the board went into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee, but no action was taken afterward.

The board will meet in work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, to discuss various facilities projects. The next regular meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 22, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.