State officials tout roundabout safety

VW independent staff/submitted information

This is National Roundabouts Week when transportation officials across the country tout the safety improvement that follows where they’re implemented.

Roundabouts are a proven safety tool for decreasing crashes and virtually eliminating crashes that result in serious injuries or deaths. ODOT analyzed crash data from 76 intersections that had been converted to roundabouts, including one in Van Wert County. The data showed that single lane roundabouts decreased injury crashes by 69 percent while multi-lane roundabouts resulted in a 25 percent decline.

Fewer crashes have been reported at the US 127/224/Marsh Rd. roundabout. ODOT photo

“Safety is the driving force behind every decision we make, and the results are clear, roundabouts are very effective at reducing crashes and saving lives,” said Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Pamela Boratyn. “Our goal is to continue to support our local, county, and state partners by providing funding for roundabouts.”

In July, Governor Mike DeWine announced an additional $137 million for 55 traffic safety projects across the state. Of those projects, 25 include installing roundabouts, with three of them slated for Van Wert County.

One of the best safety success stories attributed to roundabouts can be found in Clark County. The intersection of Ohio 41 and Ohio 235 had a long history of serious crashes. Over the past several decades, ODOT installed several countermeasures like rumble strips, multiple stop signs, and flashing beacons. In 2000, a traffic signal was installed. While the signal reduced overall crashes, deadly and serious injury crashes went up. Finally in 2014, a roundabout was installed. In the 11 years since, there has not been a single fatal crash. The lone serious injury crash occurred in 2023 and involved a motorcycle with the rider impaired by drugs and without a helmet or motorcycle endorsement on their license.

Other Examples Around Ohio

Marion County – Ohio 98 and Ohio 529

In the four years prior to the roundabout’s construction, there were 37 total crashes at the intersection with nearly 60 percent resulting in injury. Since the roundabout opened in 2022, there have been 16 crashes with none resulting in injuries.

Richland County – E. Cook Rd / Illinois Ave and Mansfield-Lucas Rd

From 2015-2018, the two-way stop-controlled intersection saw 21 total crashes – an average of five per year – and 15 of those resulted in injury. The roundabout was opened in August 2022 and in the two years since its opening, crashes have decreased by 40 percent with an average of three per year and there have been zero injury crashes.

Medina County – Ohio 94 and Granger Road (Granger Township)

Since completion in 2018, there have been a total of 18 crashes, averaging just over two crashes per year, and zero fatal or serious injury crashes have occurred. This is a 57 percent reduction in average yearly crashes.

Seneca County – U.S. 224 and Ohio 587

Low-cost enhancements did not improve the crash rate at the intersection, which averaged nearly four crashes a year. Then in 2022, a roundabout was constructed. No crashes have occurred since the roundabout has been in operation.

Gallia County – Ohio 160/554

Before the roundabout was built, the intersection averaged four crashes a year, 67 percent of which resulted in injuries. Since the roundabout was opened in 2021, the intersection has averaged two crashes per year, none of which have resulted in injuries.

Roundabouts throughout ODOT District 1 have improved intersection safety throughout northwest Ohio, including one at U.S. 127 and U.S. 224 in Van Wert. According to ODOT statistics, crashes there have been reduced by 50 percent and injury and/or fatal crashes have fallen by 67 percent.

Three more roundabouts are planned in Van Wert County:

U.S. 224 at Lincoln Highway (2026)

Ohio 118 at Wren-Landeck Road (2028)

U.S. 224 at Van Wert-Decatur Road (2029)

More information, including the safety benefits of roundabouts and how to navigate them can be found on ODOT’s website – transportation.ohio.gov/roundabouts.