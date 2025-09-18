Blood drive to be held in Van Wert

Submitted information

The community is invited to help save lives by donating blood at the Day of Caring blood drive in partnership with United Way of Van Wert, Vantage Career Center and Trinity Friends Church. People can donate blood from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, September 26, at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert.

During the Day of Caring, Vantage Career Center students and local community members participate in a food drive sponsored by United Way of Van Wert County for local food pantries and help patients in need by donating blood during the Red Cross blood drive.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code vwdoc or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Kick off fall with a blood donation and carve out time to give. The American Red Cross is thanking all who come to give between September 22 and October 19 with a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.