Bus accident…

A Wayne Trace Local Schools bus went off the road into a cornfield across from Vantage Career Center Thursday afternoon. Emergency responders, including the Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene at approximately 2:45 p.m. Scanner traffic indicated the bus driver had a medical issue while leaving the school with students on board. They were able to exit the bus via the rear emergency exit. The driver’s condition is unknown. The Van Wert Police Department is investigating the accident. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer