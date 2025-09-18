Constitution Week…

In honor of Constitution Week, September 17-23, Isaac Van Wart Daughters of the American Revolution participated in a bell ringing ceremony in front of the Van Wert County Courthouse. DAR members were honored to have Mayor Ken Markward and Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger join in the celebration. Pictured are DAR members (left to right) Marie Markward, Christal Etzkorn, Linda Mathew, Kathy Pysh, Mickey McConahay, Robin Kill, Deb Hardeman, Nancy Smith, Pamela Beamer, Janet Mohr and Linda Schumm. Photo submitted