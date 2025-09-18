FD receives donation…

The Van Wert Fire Department recently received a $3,840 donation from Farm Credit Mid-America to purchase rope rescue equipment. This gear will enhance the department’s ability to respond to grain bin rescues, emergencies where trapped individuals can quickly become engulfed in grain and require specialized tools and training to free safely.“We are grateful for Farm Credit Mid-America’s support,” said Fire Chief Jon Jones said the department is grateful for Farm Credit Mid-America’s support and said the donation strengthens the departament’s ability to protect lives within the farming community. Photo submitted